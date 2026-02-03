NATO chief says 90% of all missiles for Ukrainian air defense bought from US

BRUSSELS, February 3. /TASS/. European countries buy 90% of all air defense missiles for Ukraine from the United States as part of the PURL weapons purchasing program, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said, addressing a meeting of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) on Tuesday.

According to NATO’s chief, the PURL program is supplying 90% of Ukraine’s air defense missiles. These weapons supplies and training for the Ukrainian army are coordinated by the alliance’s Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) command, based in Wiesbaden, Germany, Rutte added.

He pledged continued intensive sponsorship of Kiev’s military efforts.