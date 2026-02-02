EU puts into effect regulation banning Russian gas supplies

BRUSSELS, February 2. /TASS/. The European Union has put into effect the regulation on the full and unrestricted prohibition of Russian gas supplies, according to the regulation posted in the Official Journal of the European Union.

"This Regulation provides a framework for eliminating the Union’s remaining exposure to the significant risks for trade and security of supply resulting from trade in natural gas with the Russian Federation and for preparing the effective and timely phase-out of oil imports from the Russian Federation," the document indicates.

The regulation comes into force from its promulgation and stipulates complete termination of any gas imports from Russia by the end of the next year.