BEIJING, February 2. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu’s visit to China has stimulated the strengthening of Chinese-Russian dialogue on pressing security issues, Zhang Yao, a research fellow from the Shanghai Institute for International Studies has said.

"The ongoing talk [between China and Russia], with the endeavor to reach consensus on many security issues expressed by both sides, has again found the basis for both sides to continue in-depth strategic communication on international and regional issues of common concern," the Global Times newspaper quotes Zhang as saying. As the expert noted, during consultations, Beijing and Moscow are not focused on a single topic, but coordinate their positions on a wide range of security issues. In particular, he mentioned Russia's efforts to expose the crimes of Japanese militarism committed last century, including those in China, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent statements about Taiwan, which have provoked strong discontent in China.

Zhang also highlighted the long-term significance of the China-Russia treaty signed 25 years ago, describing it as forward-looking. The framework of "partnership without alliance," he said, allows the two countries to cooperate without being constrained by rigid military blocs, avoiding mutual entanglement while leaving ample space for joint efforts to safeguard world peace and stability.