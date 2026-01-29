BERLIN, January 29. /TASS/. Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Tino Chrupalla has urged German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to take the initiative and personally contact Russian President Vladimir Putin to foster peace in Ukraine.

"If you have the capacity and the will, demonstrate leadership as head of the German government - pick up the phone and negotiate with Moscow for peace and stability across Europe," Chrupalla stated directly to Merz. "If you continue to hide behind ornamental plants, it might be better to remain in Berlin and finally pursue policies that truly serve the interests of our citizens."

Earlier, several members of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), part of the ruling coalition, called on European leaders to engage diplomatically with Russia as a means to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.