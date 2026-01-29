Vast majority of Europeans against Ukraine's accession to EU — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, January 29. /TASS/. Three-quarters of European citizens oppose Ukraine's hasty accession to the EU, and in Hungary, 95% of citizens share this view, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, commenting on the results of a poll conducted in EU countries by Hungary’s Szazadveg political science institute.

"Three-quarters of Europeans reject Ukraine’s fast-tracked accession to the European Union. Yet Brussels presses ahead regardless. They do not care what people think, as long as only a few European governments have the strength to stand up against Brussels' will. Hungary is one of the exceptions," Orban wrote on his X page.

He noted that, according to a recent Szazadveg poll, "95% of Hungarians have rejected Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU membership because they want to protect our farmers, the safety of our families, and peace in Hungary." Orban pointed out that his government intends to be guided by the will of the Hungarian people and will not allow Ukraine to join the EU. "We will not budge, no matter the pressure," the prime minister concluded.