Turkey, Saudi Arabia could help resolve conflict around Iran — newspaper

ISTANBUL, January 27. /TASS/. Turkey and Saudi Arabia could facilitate a diplomatic resolution to the situation around Iran, according to the pro-government newspaper Hurriyet.

"Iran is Turkey’s most reliable neighbor; stability there is seen as its own stability. <…> A political solution [on Iran] is still possible. Only President [of Turkey Recep Tayyip] Erdogan can pull Iran out of the trap it finds itself in. Turkey and Saudi Arabia can ensure that," Adbulkadir Selvi, a Hurriyet columnist, noted in the publication.

He cited Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan who called on the US not to repeat Venezuela’s experience with Iran. "I advise our American friends not to turn Iran into another Venezuela. Iran is ready to negotiate. However, if it feels backed into a corner, it will prepare for the worst-case scenario," the Turkish minister warned.

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Spokesperson Omer Celik said earlier that Ankara opposed any external interference in Iran's affairs, adding that it would have extremely negative consequences.

Protests in Iran began on December 29, triggered by a sharp decline in the value of the rial, and quickly spread to most major cities. On January 8, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that suspected armed terrorists had emerged among the demonstrators. Tehran has blamed Israel and the United States for orchestrating the unrest.