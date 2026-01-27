Authorities put final death count in Pakistani mall fire at 73 — TV

ISLAMABAD, January 27. /TASS/. Authorities have called off search-and-rescue operations at the site of the shopping mall fire in southern Pakistan after 10 days, reporting the final casualty count at 73, the Geo TV channel reported.

According to the channel, the identities of 23 people have so far been established. The Sindh provincial authorities, where the Gul Plaza shopping mall is located in Karachi, have moved to pay out 10 million rupees (approximately $35,700) to the families of those affected.

Specialists will assess the condition of the mall and determine the cause of the fire.

On the evening of January 17, the first floor of the Gul Plaza shopping mall, located in a densely populated neighborhood of Karachi, caught fire. It was not fully extinguished until day three. The Russian embassy in Pakistan has offered condolences for those who died in this tragedy.