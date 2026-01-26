Cambodia accepts Board of Peace invite

HANOI, January 26. /TASS/. Cambodia will join the Gaza Board of Peace, the Khmer Times reported, citing Prime Minister Hun Manet.

According to the newspaper, the prime minister said that the country had received US President Donald Trump’s official invitation to join his Board of Peace and reiterated Phnom Penh’s readiness to do so. This step, in his words, is a manifestation of Cambodia’s good will and its commitment to global peace.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to US President Donald Trump, more countries have joined it. While the Board was established to govern the enclave, it will also deal with conflicts in other parts of the world as well. Former UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov was appointed a high representative for Gaza and will act as a link between the Board and the enclave’s technocratic government.