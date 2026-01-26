More than 40 sitting Ukrainian lawmakers face corruption charges — prosecutors

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. More than 40 lawmakers currently serving in Ukraine’s parliament, the Supreme Rada, of the 9th convocation (sworn in since July 2019), have been charged in corruption cases, a senior Ukrainian prosecutor said on Monday.

"Overall, our SAPO [the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office] has charged 41 deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation," SAPO head Alexander Klimenko said in an interview with the UkrInfo news agency.

In total, 79 former and incumbent Ukrainian lawmakers have faced corruption charges over a decade of work by anti-corruption authorities, Klimenko added.

The Supreme Rada currently has 392 deputies, most of them (226) representing Vladimir Zelensky's ruling Servant of the People political party.

On November 10, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced Operation Midas, aimed at uncovering a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. Timur Mindich, a businessman and close friend of Vladimir Zelensky, was named the coordinator of the alleged scheme.

The offices of Mindich, Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who was later dismissed, and the Energoatom company were searched. According to investigators, those involved laundered at least $100 million.

On November 11, 2025, NABU filed the first charges, including against Mindich as the leader of a criminal organization, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, a close Zelensky ally.

On November 17, 2025, reports said that the head of Zelensky's office, Andrey Yermak, could also appear in the Mindich case files under the pseudonym "Ali Baba." His apartment was searched on November 28, and Zelensky dismissed him later that day.