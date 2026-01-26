Iran ready for any scenario, including US attack — diplomat

GENEVA, January 26. /TASS/. Iran is prepared for any development of events, US attack included, Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geneva office Ali Bahreini told TASS.

It's hard to predict what the United States will do, he said, adding that his country is ready for anything, including an attack against it. At the same time, he noted that Tehran has no intel indicating that someone is planning to use force against Iran.

Talking to journalists in Geneva, Bahreini stated that the United States is an arrogant and aggressive country which shows no respect for the principles of the United Nations Charter, leaving the rest of the world open to its lawlessness. It is ready to violate any and all norms to serve its interests, he stressed.

The Israeli media reported earlier that over the past week, the United States had been preparing to strike Iran. Preparations are now complete and the attack may occur at any time, the media claim.