No lines of communication between Iran, US — Iranian diplomat

GENEVA, January 26. /TASS/. Iran has no stable lines of communication with the United States as of now, Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geneva office Ali Bahreini told TASS.

According to the Iranian diplomat, the two countries only maintain informal contacts, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff exchanging messages on various issues. However, in his words, this does not equate to substantive dialogue.

He recalled that a number of countries are trying to foster a dialogue between Iran and the United States on some matters and are exploring the possibility of organizing talks between the two countries. But these attempts have not yet resulted in any meaningful talks between the sides, he added.

Talking to journalists in Geneva, he noted that it was Washington who was to blame for the lack of dialogue between the two nations, as it allowed Israel to attack Iran and later did so itself.