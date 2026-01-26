Combat readiness inspections of military units and formations begins in Belarus

MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. Combat readiness inspections of military units and formations have commenced within the Belarusian Armed Forces, according to Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.

"Today marks the beginning of a comprehensive combat readiness assessment across our military units and formations," Khrenin announced. "This inspection will be conducted gradually, with an incremental increase in both personnel involvement and the number of units participating. A key feature of this exercise is that it is a scheduled component of our efforts to train a military reserve for the armed forces. However, for the units being inspected, the process will be unexpected - conducted as a surprise check to ensure genuine preparedness."

He emphasized that the primary objective of these activities is to evaluate the personnel’s readiness and capability to execute the full spectrum of assigned tasks. "This includes everything from the procedures for conscription and retrieval of weapons, to the deployment of military and specialized equipment from storage, combat coordination, and preparation for deployment to designated areas. Special attention will be given to practicing security measures, camouflage techniques, and countering modern threats such as unmanned aerial vehicles," Khrenin explained.

The final phase of the inspection will feature a comprehensive exercise at various training grounds and locations, involving the units under evaluation. "During this stage, we will practice new tactics and methods for both defensive and offensive operations, with extensive use of unmanned aerial vehicles and electronic warfare systems. The results will be thoroughly analyzed, and the insights gained will inform future training programs for our military units and subdivisions," Khrenin added.

He clarified that the ongoing inspections conducted by the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff are separate from the parallel inspection ordered by President Alexander Lukashenko, which has been underway since January 16. "These are entirely different initiatives. The inspection led by the Commander-in-Chief is at the discretion of the president. The one carried out by the Ministry and the General Staff is a distinct event, though the Commander-in-Chief has been informed and is aware of our activities," Khrenin stated.

Since January 16, a large-scale inspection of the armed forces, initiated by President Lukashenko, has been in progress, with the head of state personally overseeing its development. This inspection is expected to continue until spring.