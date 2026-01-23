Spain will not participate in Board of Peace for Gaza — Prime Minister

MADRID, January 23. /TASS/. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that his country will not participate in the US-initiated Board of Peace for Gaza, the press service of the Kingdom's Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, "regarding the Board for Peace for Gaza, Chairman Sanchez announced the Spanish government's decision not to participate in it."

The Prime Minister stated that this position reflects Madrid's commitment to the multilateral order, international law, and the UN system.

"Let us not forget that the future of Palestine as a whole must be determined by the Palestinians, and the future of its peaceful and safe coexistence with Israel must be decided primarily by Israel and Palestine within the framework of the dialogue process that implements the two-state solution," Sanchez noted.

US President Donald Trump announced that other nations had already joined the organization. While the initiative was established based on an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the enclave, it will handle the prevention and resolution of conflicts in other regions as well.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that President Vladimir Putin had received an invitation to join the Board of Peace. The Russian leader instructed the Foreign Ministry to study the proposal and consult with partners. Putin stated that Russia is ready to send $1 billion from assets frozen in the US to the Board of Peace.