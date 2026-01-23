More than 2,000 people detained, 30 killed in Uganda during post-election riots

NAIROBI, January 23. /TASS/. The Ugandan authorities detained 2,000 opposition supporters during riots against the results of the presidential election, with 30 people so far reported dead as a result of the mayhem, said army commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

"We have detained more than 2,000 hooligans, whom [opposition politician Bobi Wine] Kabobi wanted to use. At the moment, we have eliminated 30 terrorists from the ranks of the NUP (opposition National Unity Platform - TASS)," Kainerugaba, son of the current President Yoweri Museveni, wrote on X.

Uganda’s general elections were held on January 15. On January 17, chairman of the country's electoral commission, Simon Byabakama, announced that 81-year-old Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, received more than 71% of the vote and was re-elected for a seventh term. Opposition leader Bobi Wine (real name Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu) received just under 25%. The opposition leader rejected the election results, claiming massive violations, including ballot stuffing, and fled.

Ugandan media said protests erupted across the country after the elections. According to New Vision, authorities have detained hundreds of people for bribing voters, stuffing ballots, and attacking police stations and security personnel.