Bulgaria’s Constitutional Court approves president's resignation

SOFIA, January 23. /TASS/. Bulgaria’s Constitutional Court has reviewed and approved Rumen Radev's resignation from the post of head of state, terminating his powers.

"The powers of the president of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, are terminated prematurely, as the Constitutional Court affirms his resignation. The decision comes into force today, January 23, 2026," the court said in its decision.

Vice-President Iliyana Yotova, in accordance with the Constitution, will step in as president, becoming the first woman to ever hold Bulgaria's top post.