Kiev receives 90% of its interceptor missiles from US under PURL program — envoy

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Ukraine receives 90% of its interceptor missiles from US stockpiles under the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program, under which European countries pay for weapons supplied by the United States, Ukrainian Ambassador to NATO Alyona Getmanchuk said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"Air defense systems and interceptor missiles are transferred primarily through the PURL program. We have no opportunity to obtain them any other way, because we receive about 75% of the missiles for the Patriot system and about 90% of the interceptor missiles for other systems through PURL," she said.

The PURL program was launched on July 14, 2025, by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Under this mechanism, NATO allies purchase weapons for Ukraine from US stockpiles.