Vietnam's Communist Party re-elects To Lam as leader for five-year term

HANOI, January 23. /TASS/. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) To Lam was re-elected for a new five-year term; the decision was made on Friday at the closing session of the 14th Party Congress, a TASS correspondent reported.

To Lam has led the CPV since August 2024, when he became its General Secretary following the death of 80-year-old Nguyen Phu Trong, who had been in charge of the Party since 2011.

Born on July 10, 1957, in Hung Yen province in northern Vietnam, he joined the state security service in 1974, was appointed head of the First General Department of Security as a Major-General in 2009, became Minister of Public Security in April 2016, and was promoted to Army General in early 2019.

To Lam was elected President of Vietnam in May 2024, and he held both the presidency and the CPV leadership until October 21, 2024.