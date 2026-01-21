Baku accepts Trump's invitation to join Board of Peace for Gaza as founding member

BAKU, January 21. /TASS/. Azerbaijan has accepted US President Donald Trump's offer to join the Board of Peace for Gaza as a founding member, the press service of the republic’s foreign ministry announced.

"On January 16, the US leader announced the creation of an international organization called the Board of Peace and invited Azerbaijan to be a founding member. The Republic of Azerbaijan has accepted this invitation and informed the US of its intention to join the Board of Peace as a founding member," the statement said. The ministry of foreign affairs noted that an official letter confirming Azerbaijan's agreement to join the Board of Peace will be sent to the American side.

On October 9, Israel and the Hamas movement agreed through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the US, and Turkey to implement the first stage of the Gaza peace plan presented by Trump. A ceasefire in Gaza went into effect on October 10. Based on the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called yellow line under the agreement and retained control over more than half of the enclave's territory. Trump previously stated he would lead the Board of Peace, a body expected to assume Gaza's external governance during the transitional period. In November, the US president said that this structure would include leaders from very important and highly respected countries.