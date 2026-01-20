Germany fears Board of Peace could undermine international law — FT

LONDON, January 20. /TASS/. Berlin is concerned the Board of Peace for Gaza could spell the end of international law, The Financial Times reported citing sources.

A German official told the newspaper that the organization could become the "nail in the coffin of international law as we know it."

US President Donald Trump had announced the creation of the Board of Peace to oversee the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. But as FT noted, the board's agenda will extend beyond the enclave.

The US seeks to act as a mediator in resolving conflicts in different parts of the world, potentially competing with the UN. According to the report, Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government was looking forward to joining the American leader’s initiative, but the global remit, potential financial contributions, and Trump’s leading role raised concerns in Berlin.

Earlier reports said that leaders of several countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, had received invitations from the US to join the body. The board is expected to begin work within the second phase of the peace plan agreed in October 2025 by Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas through mediation by Egypt, Qatar, the US, and Turkey.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received an invitation to join the Board of Peace and was exploring this possibility.