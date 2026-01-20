Armenian PM accepts Trump’s invitation to join Board of Peace on Gaza

YEREVAN, January 20. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace on Gaza as one of its founders and has accepted it, Pashinyan’s press secretary Nazeli Baghdasaryan said.

"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received an official invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace on resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip as one of its founders. Prime Minister Pashinyan accepted this proposal with pleasure and responsibility, confirming Armenia’s commitment to promoting peace," Baghdasaryan wrote on Facebook, which is banned in Russia and owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in the country.

Earlier reports said that leaders of several countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, had received invitations from the US to join the body. The board is expected to begin work within the second phase of the peace plan agreed in October 2025 by Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas through mediation by Egypt, Qatar, the US, and Turkey.