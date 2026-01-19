Uzbekistan ready to join Gaza Board of Peace at Trump’s invitation

TASHKENT, January 19. /TASS/. Uzbekistan is ready to join the Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip as a founding member at US President Donald Trump’s invitation, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in a response letter to the US leader.

"Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received an official invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the international initiative to strengthen peace in the Middle East and resolve conflicts. <...> Our head of state sent a response letter to his US counterpart, expressing Uzbekistan’s readiness to join the Board of Peace as a founding member," Mirziyoyev’s press secretary Sherzod Asadov wrote on Telegram.

Trump pointed out in his message that the initiative was based on the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza, announced on September 29, 2025, supported by world leaders, and enshrined in a UN Security Council resolution of November 17, 2025.

"The key element of the initiative is the creation of the Board of Peace, a new international body designed to bring together the counties willing to assume responsibility for ensuring lasting peace, stability, and security. The Republic of Uzbekistan was invited to join the Board of Peace as a founding member," Asadov noted.

According to him, in his letter, the Uzbek leader hailed the initiative as an important step to resolve long-standing conflicts in the Middle East and ensure peace and stability in the region.

According to earlier reports, the leaders of a number of countries received invitations from the United States to join the Trump-led Board of Peace. Such invitations were particularly sent to President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan. The body is expected to start its work during the second phase of the peace plan that Egypt, Qatar, and the US brokered between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in October 2025.