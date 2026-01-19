Minsk looks to lend helping hand to embattled Venezuela — Lukashenko

MINSK, January 19. /TASS/. Minsk reminds Venezuela that it has a friend in Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"[The Venezuelans] don’t have a lot of friends and even if they do have some, there are certain problems. The Venezuelans; have never been against us," he said at a meeting with governor of Russia’s Kirov Region Alexander Sokolov. "And now, at such a distance, we are thinking of how to help, not to abandon this country, because we cannot lose friends."

"I am thankful to him [Trump] for such candor. He says openly: we need Venezuela because it has oil. We need Greenland because it is essential for defense, it has everything: rare earths, oil, gas. He says openly what is unacceptable for diplomats. And for me too," Lukashenko noted.