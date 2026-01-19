EU can find 'happiness' by allying with Russia, Belarus — Lukashenko

MINSK, January 19. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes Europe would be wise to ally with Russia and Belarus.

Speaking during a meeting with Kirov Region Governor Alexander Sokolov, Lukashenko remarked, "Europe understands that it needs to be an actor in its own right in international relations, and its rightful place is alongside Russia and Belarus."

He said he’s troubled by some of the problems facing Europe, noting, "We, of course, are not pleased that Europe faces more problems than we do - due to the freezing weather, for example. They have no choice but to buy gas from the East, at prices five times higher than those Russia has traditionally offered."

Despite these challenges, Lukashenko conveyed a sense of optimism, stating, "Frankly, I am pleased that Europe has finally realized where its true happiness lies. Long before these issues arose, I publicly declared that Europe's place is with us, with Russia. This is our home, and this is where happiness can be found."

He suggested that Europe has been slow to realize this truth. "They didn't understand it initially, and even if they did, they lacked the courage and strength to act accordingly. Now, even figures like German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are acknowledging the need for independent policies - if the Americans impose tariffs, Europe should be prepared to respond with larger ones," Lukashenko noted.

Concluding, he expressed hope that Europe is awakening to its strategic interests, saying, "Perhaps Europe has finally realized that it must be an active participant in international relations."