Austria’s ex-top diplomat doesn’t see Greenland as bargaining issue in Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Greenland could hardly be a bargaining issue in the context of resolving the Ukraine conflict, head of the G.O.R.K.I. center at St. Petersburg State University Karin Kneissl told TASS in an interview.

"I doubt that could be tied to Ukraine talks, for those two are different cases," said Kneissl, who is a former Austrian foreign minister.

According to Kneissl, the Ukraine case includes the language, the church, and monitoring, among other issues, as she described them as "an extremely complicated field." "What could be an easier dossier would involve potential cooperation between the United States and Russia further down the road, for example, in the Arctic. That would essentially be relatively easy," she argued.

The Russian-US summit in Anchorage in August discussed the Arctic too, the politician recalled. "As far as I remember, the Russian side then proposed trilateral cooperation with the United States and China, with joint investment and cooperation in technology," she specified. Even as that would be an ideal scenario, "I don’t think it could come to fruition," she noted.

"I still view Ukraine as a very complicated and tragic issue. And `dossier’ is not quite a proper word for that. I would call that a tragedy," Kneissl concluded.