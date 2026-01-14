Kiev, adjacent area grappling with electricity issues — top energy official

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The situation with power supply in the Ukrainian capital and the Kiev Region remains extremely difficult, Ukraine’s acting energy minister, Artyom Nekrasov, said at a news briefing.

"The situation in the capital city and the adjacent area remains extremely difficult," he said, noting that power outages were reported there earlier on Wednesday.

Other Ukrainian regions are also facing serious problems, Nekrasov added. Thus, more than 40,000 households in the Dnepropetrovsk Region were left without electricity on Wednesday morning and a rolling blackout schedule remains in place across most of Ukraine.

Power outages have been reported in Kiev and the Kiev Region since the end of 2025 due to severe damage to electricity facilities in and outside the capital city. On January 9, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klichko called on residents to leave the city, if possible, amid problems with heating and electricity supply, noting that half of all residential buildings were left without heating. On January 13, Klichko reported an even more severe situation with electricity in the city, with power being insufficient even for critical infrastructure.

By Tuesday evening, around 500 high-rise buildings in Kiev were left without heating. Tram and trolleybus traffic was suspended on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Ukrainian capital. Witnesses told TASS that electricity supply is available to households in Kiev for just two to three hours per day, with heating and water supply interruptions also reported.