Ukrainian parliament accepts defense minister Shmygal's resignation

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Ukraine's parliament has accepted Denis Shmygal's resignation from the post of defense minister.

As follows from the live television broadcast of the parliament session, 265 deputies voted in favor. 226 votes are needed to pass the measure.

Shmygal, previously the country’s prime minister, was appointed defense minister by the decision of the Ukrainian Parliament on July 17 replacing Rustem Umerov.

On January 3, Vladimir Zelensky said that he had proposed Shmygal's candidacy for the post of deputy prime minister and energy minister. This appointment has not yet been discussed by the deputies.