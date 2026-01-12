Cuba ready for serious dialogue with US, even as none exists today — president

HAVANA, January 12. /TASS/. Havana has little dialogue with Washington outside of technical contacts on migration issues today, but that doesn't mean it's not open to more substantive talks, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

"We are not in any talks with the US government, except technical contacts on migration issues. We have always been ready for a serious and responsible dialogue with the US government, the current one too, on the basis of equality, mutual respect, principles of international law, and mutual benefit, without any interference into domestic affairs and with full respect for our independence," he wrote on his X account.

According to the Cuban president, the US’ blockade of Cuba has nothing to do with the Cubans residing in the United States, who had been driven there due to Washington’s "disastrous policy" and by provisions in US law on changing the status of Cubans, which allowed them to obtain US residency permits through a simplified procedure.

"Now, they are suffering from changes in the migration policy and the Miami politicians’ betrayal. Bilateral migration agreements are still in force and Cuba is strictly obeying them," he emphasized.

"History teaches that relations between the United States and Cuba, to continue developing, must rely on international law, but not on hostility, threats, and economic coercion," Diaz-Canel added.

US President Donald Trump announced on January 11 that Cuba would no longer receive oil and financial support from Venezuela, accusing Havana of providing "security services" to Caracas. He declared that Venezuelan oil supplies to Cuba would be cut off. He also said that following its military operation in Venezuela, Washington is in contact with the Cuban authorities on a potential 'deal.'