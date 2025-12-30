UAE denies accusations it escalating tensions in Yemen — Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, December 30. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates has dismissed Saudi Arabia's accusations that it had put pressure on the separatists from the Southern Transitional Council to conduct military operations near the kingdom's borders, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The UAE categorically rejects [attempts] to draw them into the tension between the Yemeni parties and expresses its bewilderment at the allegations of presumed pressure or [sending] instructions to any Yemeni side to conduct military operations affecting the security of the fraternal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the document reads.

Abu Dhabi also expressed "deep regret" over Riyadh's statement, noting that it contains "significant distortions of facts" regarding the UAE's role in the current events in Yemen.