Kazakh leader Tokayev points to importance of resolving Ukrainian conflict

ASTANA, December 30. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted in his telephone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts on the Ukrainian conflict settlement, the Kazakh Presidential press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the emerging progress in the negotiation process on the Ukrainian conflict settlement and stressed the importance of maintaining the political and diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching sustainable agreements," the statement reads.

"At the same time, the head of our state condemned the attempted attack on the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation, noting that such actions do not contribute to the advancement of the peace process and the search for a political solution to the conflict," the statement continued.

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia also discussed the current development of bilateral cooperation and noted that the past year has been eventful and productive for Kazakh-Russian relations.

"Among the key issues on the agenda, they highlighted the laying down of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, which became an important milestone in the development of relations between the two states," the press service explained.

Presidents of both countries also exchanged congratulations on the upcoming New Year and wished the peoples of the two countries good health and prosperity.