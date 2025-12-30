Kazakh president signs law banning LGBT propaganda in media, online

ASTANA, December 30. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law banning the transmission of LGBT (in Russia, the LGBT movement is recognized as extremist and banned) and pedophilia propaganda in the media, telecommunications networks, and online platforms.

The measure is included in legislation amending laws on archival matters and restricting the dissemination of illegal content.

"The head of state has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ‘Amendments and Supplements to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Archival Issues and Limitation of Distribution of Illegal Content,’" the Kazakh president’s press service said in a statement.

On December 18, the law was approved by the Senate, the upper house of Kazakhstan’s parliament.

"In order to protect children from information harmful to their health and development, the law provides for restrictions on the dissemination of information promoting pedophilia and non-traditional sexual orientation in the public domain, as well as through the media, telecommunications networks, and online platforms," the Senate Committee on Social and Cultural Development and Science said in its concluding statement.

Speaking in the Senate on December 18, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Justice Botagoz Zhakselekova said that the ban on the promotion of LGBT issues and pedophilia in the media, telecommunications networks, and online platforms does not violate international law. She added that the restrictions would apply only to public LGBT propaganda.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Culture and Information Yevgeny Kochetov told reporters that the law classifies the promotion of non-traditional sexual relations as the dissemination of illegal content. He said penalties for violations would be similar to those for other illegal content and would include fines or administrative arrest.