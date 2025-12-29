Three Turkish police officers killed, 8 wounded in clashes with IS militants — ministry

ISTANBUL, December 29. /TASS/. Three police officers were killed and eight others injured in a shootout with militants from the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in northwestern Turkey, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding that six extremists were killed.

"During an operation in Yalova province, three of our police officers were killed, while eight police officers and one security guard were wounded after IS terrorists opened fire. Six extremists were eliminated," the minister told reporters.

Yerlikaya said the operation at the address where the militants were located began at around 2 a.m. (11 p.m. GMT). "It was carried out with particular caution, as women and children were present in the house where the terrorists were hiding. Five women and six children were successfully evacuated. The operation concluded at 9:40 a.m. (6:40 a.m. GMT - TASS)," he added.