Thailand condemns Cambodia’s use of anti-personnel mines during conflict — MFA

BANGKOK, December 26. /TASS/. Thailand has condemned the use of anti-personnel mines by the Cambodian Armed Forces during the border conflict between the countries, the Thai Foreign Ministry said, commenting on an incident in which two Thai servicemen were blown up by a PMN-2 mine near the ancient Ta Kwai temple complex in the province of Surin on Thursday.

"The area of Ta Kwai Temple is within Thai territory that has been successfully reclaimed by the Thai side. At present, efforts are underway to reinforce security through inspections and mine clearance operations which have thus far uncovered a large number of landmines in the area. Furthermore, an inspection of the area adjacent to the incident site revealed the emplacement of four additional PMN-2 landmines, laid in a row along the route where troops move. <...> Thailand strongly condemns Cambodia’s continued use of anti-personnel landmines, which constitutes a violation of Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Joint Declaration between Thailand and Cambodia. Such actions also violate obligations under the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (Ottawa Convention) to which Cambodia is a State Party," the ministry’s statement reads.

"Thailand calls upon Cambodia to immediately cease actions that violate the Convention, and to cooperate in joint humanitarian demining efforts along the border, in order to prevent future losses to both military personnel and civilians. We also urge Cambodia to demonstrate genuine commitment to returning to the path of peace," the Foreign Ministry’s statement reads.

Clashes involving small arms began on the border between Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. On December 8, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces started shelling Thai positions in the border area. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure.