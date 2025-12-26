Thai fighter jets, armored vehicles attack Cambodian territory — Defense Ministry

HANOI, December 26. /TASS/. Thai tanks and armored personnel carriers entered the village of Chouk Chey in Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey province on Friday following intensive bombing by Thai Air Force F-16 fighter jets, the Khmer Times reported, citing Cambodian Ministry of National Defense Spokeswoman Lt. Gen. Mali Socheata.

According to Socheata, early on Friday morning, Thai F-16 jets carried out a series of attacks on the Chouk Chey area, dropping about 40 bombs on the village. After the air strikes, Thai forces continued their aggression against Cambodian territory by sending infantry and armored vehicles into the settlement, she said.

Clashes involving small arms began along the Thailand-Cambodia border on December 7. The Cambodian Ministry of National Defense said that, following several days of provocative actions by Thai forces aimed at triggering a new round of confrontation, Thai troops began attacking Cambodian positions. On December 12, US President Donald Trump said he had spoken by phone with the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia, and the two leaders agreed to cease hostilities within 24 hours and resume implementation of peace agreements. However, fighting continued after that.