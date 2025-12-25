Israeli forces conduct raids across villages of Quneitra province in southern Syria

BEIRUT, December 25. /TASS/. An Israeli mechanized convoy has entered the Syrian southern province of Quneitra to do a sweep of the territory, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to the TV channel, an Israeli patrol on armoured vehicles traveled through the villages of Kudna, Ain Zivan, and Suwayseh. The units conducted searches and detained several people suspected of affiliation with radical groups.

Al Mayadeen said Israeli occupation forces are reinforcing their military base in Tal Ahmar, where additional troops have been deployed and prefabricated housing units delivered for personnel. In total, eight military bases have been established in the demilitarized zone on the Golan Heights since December last year, along with another base in the neighboring province of Daraa, the Asharq al Awsat newspaper reported.

In November, Syria’s Foreign Ministry called on the UN Security Council to compel Israel to comply with the 1974 disengagement agreement between Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights. In a statement, the ministry said that "all measures taken by Israel in southern Syria are invalid and have no legal force under international law."