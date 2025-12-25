BEIJING, December 25. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian has criticized reports from the US Department of War, asserting that they deliberately distort China's defense strategy and serve as tools to sow discord in China's relations with third countries. During a news briefing, Lin emphasized, "This American report distorts China's defense policy, sows discord with other nations, and provides pretexts for maintaining American military hegemony."

He further condemned Washington's interference in China's bilateral relations, stating that the Chinese Foreign Ministry strongly protests against such actions and calls on the United States to cease spreading false narratives. Lin's remarks came in response to the Pentagon's recent report on the development of China's armed forces.