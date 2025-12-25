Conflict with Thailand leaves over 630,000 Cambodians dispaced — ministry

HANOI, December 25. /TASS/. More than 630,000 civilians in Cambodia have been forced to flee their homes due to the escalating conflict on the border with Thailand, the country’s Interior Ministry reported.

According to its information, more than 636,600 Cambodian residents have left their homes, including over 534,300 women and children.

The latest data from Cambodia's National Defense Ministry indicates that 31 civilians were killed and at least 87 others were injured as a result of shelling. Since the situation on the border escalated in December, 125 residential buildings, several religious sites, and urban and road infrastructure have been damaged.

Clashes involving small arms began on December 7 on the border between Thailand and Cambodia. According to the Cambodian National Defense Ministry, the Thai armed forces carried out various provocative actions in border areas for several days, aiming to escalate a new round of confrontation. They then began attacking Cambodian army positions.

The Royal Thai Army stated that Cambodian forces had initiated artillery attacks on Thai positions in the border area and that the Thai military responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure to seize control of key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.