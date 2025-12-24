US concerned Arab nations could refuse to cooperate on Gaza with Israel — reporter

WASHINGTON, December 24. /TASS/. The US is concerned that Arab nations could reduce cooperation with Israel on resolving the conflict in Gaza due to its policy regarding the establishment of Jewish settlements, Axios reporter Barack Ravid wrote on the X social media platform, citing a US official.

"The more Israel provokes, the less the Arab countries will want to work with them," the official said.

According to him, Washington expects all parties to adhere to their commitments.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called for resuming the construction of Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip on December 23. He expressed confidence that Israeli presence in the enclave would be permanent. The Times of Israel newspaper notes that Katz’s remark runs counter to the US-brokered peace plan for Gaza.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave in order to free all hostages and destroy the military and administrative capabilities of Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected the possibility of resuming the construction of Jewish settlements in Gaza.