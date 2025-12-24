Belarus's opponents still hatch plots of regime change — state security committee KGB

MINSK, December 24. /TASS/. Belarus's adversaries remain committed to their long-term strategic goals: a geopolitical reorganization of the region and a fundamental overhaul of Belarus's constitutional order, Ivan Tertel, head of the State Security Committee (KGB), disclosed to the media.

"I can confirm — based on the documentary materials submitted to the head of state and the decisions taken on their basis — that our opponents’ long-term objectives remain unchanged: the geopolitical redivision of the region and a fundamental reshaping of Belarus’s constitutional system," Tertel said, citing BelTA news agency.

He noted that foreign intelligence services are concentrating on areas Belarus views as key national interests or potential threats. "Today we are witnessing greater military activity in neighboring countries — expanding defense budgets and the build-up of military infrastructure. In our view, these steps are unnecessary and alarming. A new task for our foreign intelligence is to identify the genuine plans being formed against our country," Tertel added.

He also shared additional insights obtained from the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry’s accounting records. "Lithuania spends more on travel — in particular on trips by representatives of the so-called Belarusian opposition based in Lithuania — than it does on comparable programs of its own. We have access to their financial records, and there are details the Lithuanian public deserves to know. We intend to release this information at the appropriate time. Our Lithuanian counterparts are fully aware of it," he noted.

A similar pattern, he added, applies to Poland. "I won’t go into specifics, but when these issues are discussed, it’s widely acknowledged that significant funding from powerful interests is involved," Tertel stated.

He further mentioned that these topics were also part of discussions with American officials, particularly regarding the request to release certain individuals from Belarus. "We told them plainly: ‘We understand your position; they are your tool that failed in Belarus. You made promises, invested resources, and have many of your agents here. Naturally, you want to retrieve them.’ It’s clear that we do not abandon our own people, too," Tertel said. "They’re not interested in freeing everyone — only the most valuable assets. The rest, those who have been brainwashed or are of lesser importance, are considered disposable small fry," he concluded.