Latvia’s top diplomat bars 14 Russian athletes from entry

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze announced a decision on Wednesday to impose entry bans to the Baltic state on 14 Russian athletes.

"I have decided to include 14 Russian Federation citizens on the persona non grata list of the Republic of Latvia," Braze wrote on her X social network account, adding that athletes from Russia are not welcome in Latvia.

The imposed entry ban has no specific duration.

President of the Russian Luge Federation (RLF) said in an interview with Russia’s Sport-Express daily on December 21 that Russian lugers are not travelling next month for the FIL (International Luge Federation) World Cup stage in Latvia due to entry restrictions in regard to Russian nationals.

The 2025/2026 FIL Luge World Cup stage in Latvia’s Sigulda is scheduled for January 3-4.

FIL’s previous sanctions against Russia

The International Luge Federation barred Russian athletes from competing in its sponsored tournaments since March 2022 after the escalation of the situation in Ukraine. In June 2024, the international federation opted to vote on the extension of sanctions against the Russian athletes.

On July 14, RLF President Gart announced to TASS that the federation decided to protect the rights of its national luge athletes in court. Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev stated later on his Telegram channel that he had filed an appeal against the decision of the FIL Congress disputing the Russian athletes’ ban.

In early November, the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld Russia’s appeal against the previously imposed ban by the International Luge Federation and ruled to clear Russian lugers and bobsledders for participation in international tournaments.