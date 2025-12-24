Active dialogue between Lukashenko, Trump proceeds — Minsk

MINSK, December 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his US counterpart Donald Trump are continuing an active dialogue, Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) Chairman Ivan Tertel told journalists.

Such negotiations are traditionally conducted discreetly because "there are certain principles that must be observed to avoid jeopardizing the results we aim to achieve," the BelTA state news agency quoted Tertel as saying. He confirmed that an active dialogue between the presidents is ongoing. "This morning, I briefed the president on new proposals from the US side, which take into account the position of the Republic of Belarus and our president's stance aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to all disputes, particularly those concerning Ukraine. The discussions cover many global, regional, and bilateral issues," he stated.

Tertel expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations with the US and their potential outcomes. "I am confident that a positive result will be attained, and in due course, I assure you, we will hear good news on this matter," the chairman added.