Thailand, Cambodia to hold talks on ceasefire at high level on December 27 — MFA

BANGKOK, December 24. /TASS/. A high-level meeting of the General Border Committee of Thailand and Cambodia to discuss establishing a ceasefire between the countries will be held on December 27, the Thai Foreign Ministry reported, citing the kingdom’s Defense Ministry.

From December 24 to 26, negotiations under this mechanism will take place at the secretariat level. "The actual high-level meeting will be held on December 27. It is a standard format for all meetings of the General Border Committee," the statement reads.

Earlier, the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) welcomed the start of discussions on the possibility of establishing a ceasefire in the border conflict zone between Thailand and Cambodia. Participants of the special meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers reminded the parties to the conflict "of the ceasefire agreement of July 28, the decisions of the extraordinary meeting of the General Border Committee of August 7, as well as the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration signed on October 26, 2025, and urged Cambodia and Thailand to fully and effectively implement these commitments."

Clashes involving small arms began on the border between Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. On December 8, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces started shelling Thai positions in the border area. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure.

.