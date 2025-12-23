At least 120,000 people in Somalia displaced in September-December amid drought

NAIROBI, December 23. /TASS/. At least 120,000 people had to leave their homes in Somalia from September to December because of drought, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

"Partners indicate that at least 120,000 people were displaced between September and December, as water prices soar, food becomes increasingly scarce, livestock die and livelihoods collapse," OCHA said in the latest update. "Additionally, more than 75,000 students nationwide have been forced to drop out of school."

According to the local authorities, more than 4.6 million people in Somalia have been affected to by the drought.

The upcoming dry season from January to March is expected to worsen the situation. Experts warn of such as consequences as increased water scarcity, more livestock deaths, and aggravation of the situation with food security in many parts of the country.

The situation is further aggravated by serious funding shortfalls that constrain efforts to help millions of people in the country who have been affected by the drought.

According to OCHA, the $1.4 billion humanitarian response plan for Somalia for 2025 has been funded only to a sum of about $370 million, or a quarter of what was needed, causing critical problems in the implementation of lifesaving programs.