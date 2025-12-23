Kazakh president invites Trump to visit Astana

ASTANA, December 23. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has invited his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to pay a visit to his country, the press service of the Kazakh leader said after their phone call.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lauded the American president’s outstanding leadership skills, which served him well in ending end a number of international armed conflicts and helped him achieve positive results on the domestic front. At the end of the conversation, the head of our state invited Donald Trump to visit Kazakhstan at any convenient time and expressed confidence that this will be a historic event," it said.

According to the press service, the two leaders exchanged views on the bilateral agenda and the current international situation, including Ukraine-related problems. "Tokayev reiterated his commitment to the full implementation of the agreements that were reached during his visit to Washington in November 2025," it added.