Serbian president says gas deal with Russia extended until end of March

BELGRADE, December 23. /TASS/. Serbia has agreed to prolong its gas deal with Russia through March, ensuring stable energy supplies in winter, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"We have an agreement to extend gas supplies for another three months, until March 31, so that people can rest easy. Serbia will have both electricity and enough gas for the upcoming winter season," he told reporters.

Earlier, Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Dedovic Handanovic said that the gas contract between Russia and Serbia has been extended until the end of 2025, and Belgrade expects to conclude a long-term agreement. The minister said that Serbia is "the only country in Europe that has not imposed sanctions against Russia." She said a long-term gas agreement beneficial for Belgrade would be struck soon.