Cambodia, Thailand set to end fire, build dialogue — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, December 23. /TASS/. The Cambodian and Thai authorities are set to end the border conflict and build a constructive dialogue, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Both Cambodia and Thailand thanked China for its consistent efforts to promote dialogue, which both parties welcomed," reads the statement, dedicated to the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy for Asian Affairs Deng Xijun’s December 18-23 tour of the two countries. "They once again reaffirmed their commitment to peace and expressed hope for a sustainable ceasefire, along with readiness to maintain close contact with China, help de-escalate tensions and achieve an early restoration of peace and stability in the border area," the Chinese Foreign Ministry added.

According to the statement, Deng held mediation talks with authorities in both countries. In particular, he met with the prime ministers of Cambodia and Thailand, Hun Manet and Anutin Charnvirakul, and the defense ministers.

The Chinese special envoy pointed out that Beijing was closely following the situation on the Cambodia-Thailand border. He noted that China was deeply concerned about the conflict causing casualties and the displacement of civilians.

"Military operations should end as soon as possible, while dialogue needs to be resumed so that the border dispute can be resolved through peaceful means," Deng emphasized. "China supports the mediation efforts of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the important role of its mission monitoring the ceasefire," he added.

The envoy also said that Beijing was ready to create conditions for hosting negotiations between the two countries. He was hopeful that Cambodia and Thailand would meet each other halfway while seeking to restore mutual trust and border peace.

Escalation of Cambodia-Thailand conflict

Clashes involving small arms broke out on the Thai-Cambodian border on December 7. Bangkok said that Cambodian forces had been the first to launch an artillery attack on the positions of the Thai army, which responded by targeting enemy military facilities in the border area. Military casualties were reported.