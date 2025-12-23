Cambodian death toll from conflict with Thailand climbs to 21 — officials

HANOI, December 23. /TASS/. The Cambodian death toll from the border conflict with Thailand has risen to 21, with 83 others being wounded, Khmer Times reported, citing the latest figures released by the Cambodian government.

Strikes and bombings of the past few weeks have resulted in 21 deaths and injuries to 83 civilians, the Cambodian newspaper wrote. More than 544,700 civilians were forced to flee their homes in border provinces.

In all, Thai strikes on Cambodian border areas have damaged or destroyed 111 civilian houses, five schools, three medical centers, a market, warehouses, several ancient temples and pagodas, one customs and excise office building, 11 office buildings, five hotels, several bridges, a gas station, and 28 cars.

Armed clashes erupted on the border between Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. According to the Cambodian Defense Ministry, Thailand launched attacks on Cambodian positions after days of provocations by the Thai military in border areas that set the stage for a new bout of confrontation.

The Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces were the first to shell Thai positions in the border area, and the Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure to take key areas under control and counter the enemy.