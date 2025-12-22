Certain countries, politicians oppose Trump's Ukraine peace plan — Georgian official

TBILISI, December 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is trying to end hostilities in Ukraine, but faces resistance from certain countries and politicians opposing his peace initiative, said Kakha Kaladze, Secretary General of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia (GD) party and Tbilisi Mayor.

"The current war poses a major challenge to the modern world. When Trump was elected president, he made two promises: to end the war and defeat the deep state. Regarding the war issue, active negotiations are underway. Yet challenges remain - specific countries and politicians resist ending the conflict. This is extremely difficult for Ukraine. I wouldn't wish such a situation on my worst enemy. I hope the war can be stopped," Kaladze told journalists.

The mayor declined to specify which countries and politicians are obstructing Trump's efforts to end the Ukraine war.

Earlier, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reported that some Western media outlets are undermining Trump's peace efforts by spreading false information about Russia's plans.