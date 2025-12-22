Iran’s missile program will never be up for discussion or bargaining — Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, December 22. /TASS/. Iran’s missile program is solely intended to protect the country from external threats and will never be subject to discussion or bargaining, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"Iran’s missile program is primarily developed to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and is in no way a topic for negotiations. Iran’s defensive capabilities are meant to deter aggressors and will never be up for discussion or bargaining," he said at a press conference.

Baghaei argued that Western demands for restrictions on Iran’s missile program are nothing but double standards. "Iran’s defensive missile program is portrayed as a threat, while we see a steady flow of lethal weapons, including weapons of mass destruction, being supplied to the Zionist regime (referring to Israel - TASS)," he emphasized.

In 2025, five rounds of Iran-US talks on nuclear issues, mediated by Oman, ended without results due to Israel’s military operation against the Islamic Republic and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Between negotiation rounds, US administration representatives repeatedly stated that Washington, in addition to imposing restrictions on Tehran’s uranium enrichment levels, also aims to curb Iran's military arsenal, including its missile capabilities.