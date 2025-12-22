Death toll in Indonesia floods exceeds 1,100 — agency

TOKYO, December 22. /TASS/. At least 1,106 people have been killed in severe floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, with 175 still missing, Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority said.

The agency added that about 7,000 people were injured as a result of the disaster.

Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency reported that the flooding was triggered by heavy rains that have been ongoing in the region since late November. Mudslides damaged homes, roads, and infrastructure, complicating access to the hardest-hit areas for rescue teams.