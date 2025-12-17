BRICS strengthening mediation capabilities — presidential advisor

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 17. /TASS/. The BRICS community is gradually enhancing its capacity to mediate international conflicts, Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil for Foreign Policy Celso Amorim told TASS.

"We (BRICS - TASS) are already contributing to peace and dialogue between countries," he said. "An example of the community’s growing role is the emergence of proposals for resolving the Ukrainian conflict, such as the Brazilian-Chinese plan."

According to Amorim, from the very beginning of the conflict, Brazil has rejected Western attempts to impose a unilateral vision of a settlement in Ukraine and stressed the need for all parties to participate in discussions on peace and security conditions. "I believe that Brazil has played its role. It may have been tiny, but together with China we have completed a certain task. The idea [of all parties participating in settlement negotiations] has ultimately received support," the presidential advisor emphasized. "Brazil and China must continue along the same path."

In 2024, China and Brazil highlighted that the only way to resolve the Ukrainian conflict was through dialogue and negotiations. The BRICS members proposed holding an international conference "at a suitable time with equal participation of all sides as well as a fair discussion of all peace plans."